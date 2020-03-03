Dr. Kingsley Isitua Obiora, has formally assumed office as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), replacing Dr. Okwu Joseph Nnanna, who exited from the bank on February 2, 2020.

Welcoming Dr. Obiora on board, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, congratulated him on his appointment, noting that he was assuming duty at a time when his experience was needed to ensure stability in the Nigerian economy.

While assigning the new Deputy Governor to the Economic Policy Directorate, Mr. Emefiele charged him to go beyond upholding the interest of the CBN to upholding the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians, majority of who he said desired positive impact in their daily lives.

The Governor, who alluded to the youthfulness of Dr. Obiora and some new Directors in the bank, said deliberate effort was being made by the Management of the CBN to assign more responsibility to the youth, who he noted possessed energy that must be put to positive use for the good of Nigerians.

While urging all present to work together to enable the bank achieve its objectives, Mr. Emefiele charged them to strive to etch their names in the annals of the bank as having contributed their quota to the overall development of the country.