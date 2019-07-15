Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Executive Chairman, DOME, Dr. Okonkwo Obiora has won the 2019 face of Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA), which is as a result of his passion and contributions to humanity.

RYLA is an annual award that cuts across 23 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, basically to impact principles of good leadership in the lives of Nigerian youths.

Former Rotary District Governor, Engr. Mbanefo Nnoka, who spoke yesterday when the committee paid a courtesy call to Obiora, in Abuja, said the selection was based on his passion and contributions to humanity.

Nnoka explained that the Obiora should intensify his philanthropy gestures, stressing that he is now a role model to Nigerians, who might want to emulate him.

He said: ” RYLA is an annual event that is organized by the rotary group to educate the youths on quality leadership and impact the qualities of rotary into them. For one to be adopted as the face of RYLA, he must have contributed to the society.”

Meanwhile, Obiora, aside appreciating the RYLA for finding him worthy of the award, promised to live up to the mandate of award , and stressed that the principles mapped out for 2019 would be met.

He said: “I share in the principles and passion of the rotary and worthy of emulation. The issue of the youth is a topic that I am more passionate with. A country without a well grown youth, is a vision less country. We will work together to make sure that all the principles mapped out are met and surmounted.”