Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Executive Chairman, DOME, Dr. Okonkwo Obiora has won the 2019 face of Rotary Youth leadership Award (RYLA), which is as a result of his passion and contributions to humanity.

Former Rotary District Governor, Engr. Mbanefo Nnoka, who spoke yesterday when the committee paid Obiara a courtesy visit, in Abuja, said the selection was based on his passion and contributions to humanity.

Nnoka explained that the Obiora should intensify his philanthropy gestures, stressing that he is now a role model to Nigerians, who might want to emulate him.

He said: “RYLA is an annual event that is organized by the rotary group to educate the youths on quality leadership and impact the qualities of rotary into them. For one to be adopted as the face of RYLA, he must have contributed to the society.”

Meanwhile, Obiora, aside appreciating RYLA for finding him worthy of the award, promised to live up to the mandate of award, and stressed that the principles mapped out for 2019 would be met.