You remember the magnificent The Dome at Abuja? Does it ring a bell? Well, the facility was made possible by Russian-trained political scientist and business mogul, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo. Not many people know that Okonkwo is an intellectual with academic background in economics with special appeal in political economy. He is ordinarily associated with his iconic entertainment hub housing some of the finest outlets for leisure and business meetings including a bowling alley and a hotel, ranked by guests among the finest in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Dome was a total entertainment hub that helped to bring life to Abuja and reduced the shift of many to Lagos to catch fun. He is undoubtedly a lead promoter of tourism and entertainment in the capital city and now this proud Nigerian and son from the East — a High Chief from Ogidi in Anambra State— is about to enter the aviation world and change the sector. Okonkwo is set to release some brand new “air birds” to soar in Nigerian skies.

Spotlight learnt Okonkwo has just acquired two aircraft for a new airline called United Nigeria. The aircrafts named —Blessed Iwene Tansi and Our Mother Mary of Miracle— are ready to be put into operation to help reduce the stress many passengers experience in the country.

In business, Okonkwo transacts clean and neat, making all concerned winners. Fondly called Dikeora na ogidi — a man of valour— the amiable tycoon is a man of vision and mission who sets out achievable targets with timelines. It’s this pedigree that has buoyed up confidence of many with Okonkwo’s foray into aviation sector that it’s no longer going to be business as usual.