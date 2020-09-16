The mother of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State and chairman of the incoming airline, United Nigeria, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, is dead. She was aged 80.

A statement by Chief Osita Okonkwo said the Ezinne Roseline Okonkwo died in the early hours of Monday.

The statement said: “In consultation with the family and in total submission to the will of the Almighty God, we the children of late Chief Joseph N. Okonkwo of Iree Village of Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State regret to announce the passage unto glory of our beloved mother, Ezinne Roseline Okonkwo.

“The late Ezinne Okonkwo is the mother of High Chief Obiora Okonkwo (Dikeora Idemili).”