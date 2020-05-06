Uche Usim, Abuja

Mr Kingsley Obiora, the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has taken over as the Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM Bank).

Mr Obiora replaces Mr Joseph Nnanna who retired from the board of the NEXIM Bank in February.

Mr Tayo Omidiji, Head, Strategy & Corporate Communications, NEXIM Bank, said in a statement that Mr Obiora was coming on board with a rich resume to provide leadership to a multidisciplinary team of professionals that constitute the board of the bank, towards ensuring that the bank achieves its mandate of promoting economic diversification and development of the Nigerian non-oil export sector.

The statement added that Mr Obiora would inject his wealth of experience as a seasoned economist and technocrat into the bank, having joined the International Monetary Fund (IMF) through the globally-competitive ‘Economist Program’ in 2007 and worked in both the European Department as well as the Strategy, Policy and Review Department of the Fund.

On secondment from the IMF, Mr Obiora served as Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan’s Chief Economic Adviser, from October 2011 to May 2014, and was also the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, from June 2014 to July 2018.

A graduate of Economics from the University of Benin, Mr Obiora also holds Masters and Doctorate degrees in Economics from the University of Ibadan.

The statement by NEXIM Bank further says its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr Abba Bello, welcomes Mr Obiora on behalf of the board and the management of the bank and wishes him a successful tenure in office.