The Eze Ndigbo, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos, State, Eze Michael Ezekwobi (Oyioma la tu Ndigbo gba gburugburu) has declared his support for Amb. Obiozor as the next President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a statement, Ezekwobi described the erudite diplomat as a brilliant personality who would continue the good works of the outgoing PG, Chief Nnia Nwodo. He said, with records set by Nwodo, Ohanaeze needed an experienced person like Obiozor to continue his good works.

On the Yuletide, the Eze saluted Ndigbo for their steadfastness despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its numerous socio-economic challenges. While wishing them happy Christmas and New Year, Ezekwuobi said, with the commencement of the second lockdown as directed by the Federal Government, Ndigbo should abide by all COVID-19 protocols.