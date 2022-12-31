From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Executive Council (NEC) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has assured Nigerians of a befitting burial for the President of the body who died recently.

Secretary General of the Igbo apex social cultural organisation, Okey Emuchay, who briefed newsmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital, after a crucial meeting on Friday, noted: “We owe our PG one thing and that is to bury him with dignity. He commanded respect because of his pedigree and stature. In the last few days, we have spoken to former President Olusegun Obasanjo who appointed him an ambassador, Chief Emeka Anyoku, Ebitu Ukiwe, General Ike Nwachukwu, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and a host of others,” Emuchay said.

The body has also scheduled February, 4 2023 as the date for the burial of its deputy President General, Joel Kroham who died three months ago.

Emuchay described the demise of the group’s deputy and President as first in history.

He said “Some months ago, the deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, High Chief Joel Kroham passed on. So, it’s a humbling, solemn situation for Ohanaeze Ndigbo to lose the deputy President General and the President General at the same time.

“This has never happened in the history of Ohanaeze. For my colleagues and I at the NEC, we want to assure that Ohanaeze is in safe hands. The family of our PG will announce in due course the date of his funeral.” Following the death of Obiozor, the NEC of Ohanaeze has directed that condolence register be opened in all the seven states where the organisation has its base as well as Lagos and also for those in the Diaspora.