The Imo State Council of Elders has admonished Igbos to unite and speak with one voice on issues affecting the region, instead of indulging in unacceptable acts of aggression against one another.

The council gave this advice against the backdrop of the recent attack on the country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor by suspected hoodlums.

In a statement endorsed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Eze (Dr) Cletus Ilomuanya and Dr Maxwell Duru respectively, the council described the arson meted out on Prof Obiozor’s home as regrettable.

The statement noted: “We cannot continue to attack ourselves and property when we should rather be uniting, and speaking with one voice on pressing national issues affecting Imo State and the entire Igbo race.”

It further requested the security agencies in the state to carry out a thorough investigation in order to ascertain what actually transpired.

The council in the statement implored the youths to shun violence and the resort to self help in expressing whatever might be their grievances as there are appropriate and lawful means which they can explore to have such issues or grievances adequately addressed.

The council sympathised with the Obiozor family and other families who had suffered similar fate in the past, noting that arson or any form of aggression is an ill wind that does no good to anybody.