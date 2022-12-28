From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has confirmed the death of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor.

The Igbo leader’s exit had been widely speculated since Monday, December 26, but was later dispelled by officials of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

But after about 48hours of uncertainty over the issue, the Imo State Government has officially announced that Obiozor succumbed to the cold hands of death as was being rumoured.

Uzodimma in a statement Wednesday evening, said the Imo State was saddened by the death of the great son of the state and Nigeria.

The governor who described Obiozor as a renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat and statesman as well as tenacious patriot, said that he passed on recently after a brief illness.

The governor said: “The death of this foremost Igbo leader and former Nigeria’s ambassador to the United States and the State of Israel, is a big loss to Imo state, the South East and the entire Nigeria. I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues.”

Uzodimma added that his burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.