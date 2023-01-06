From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is no end to tributes on the death of Ohanaeze President General (PG) worldwide,professor George Obiozor as former military administrator of Delta State,air commodore Luke Ochulor (rtrd) described his loss as a great one especially now at the nation’s difficult history.

Ochulor in his condolence message also said “It was a great pity to lose ambassador George Obiozor, the president General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at this challenging period of our history”.

Briefly narrating his encounter with him,he said “When he was the DG of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) with headquarters at Kofo Abayomi street, Victoria Island Lagos, i saw him as a highly organised man who commanded great intellectual respectability.

