From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in next year’s general elections, Peter Obi, has said that the demise of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor, will not dampen the push for a better Nigeria.

Obi, who became the first to sign the condolence register opened in honour of the deceased diplomat and elder statesman, at the National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Friday, said despite the grave loss, he believed that a new Nigeria was still possible.

He said that Obiozor’s contributions to Nigeria and the Igbo in particular were monumental, adding that every Nigerian, especially Ndigbo will feel a sense of loss at his demise.

“That is why this morning, I decided to personally come to this secretariat which is like what holds Ndigbo together to sign this condolence register as I just did a few days ago for one of our late leaders as well.

“For me, I feel sad but we cannot question God. All I can say is may God Almighty that called him home grant him eternal rest and continue to grant all of us especially his family, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May God continue to bless Igbo land and continue to bless Nigeria.

“I am proud of my Nigeria ness; I am proud of my Igboness. It is something I hold dear; the both of them. But I am contesting as a Nigerian. So, I believe that in this exercise as it is today, a new Nigeria is possible. I have all it takes in terms of character, competence to start building that new Nigeria.”

Obi dispelled any alleged plot by political bigwigs in the country to frustrate his presidential ambition.

“There is no conspiracy against my candidacy anywhere. Some people have a different opinion. Everybody is not supposed to support me. In fact, if everybody supports me, there is danger. Some will disagree.

“Don’t forget that I am fighting to change a system where people who brought us here are living off. You think those who live off the confusion will support me? No. Some people are living off Nigeria as it is today. Some people have a structure that has brought us to this juncture where we produce 133 million people who are poor, where our primary healthcare has collapsed, where we have 20 million out-of-school children, where we have almost 40 per cent unemployment with 60 per cent youth unemployment?

“You think these people will support me? They will not. But I urge all of us to remember that we need to build a new Nigeria. Nobody is against me, what people have is different opinions which is allowed in a democratic dispensation.”