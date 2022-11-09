From Chinelo Obogo

Yoruba sociopolitical association, Afenifere, has said the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is part of the restructuring nigeria needs.

Speaking on Arise TV yesterday, its Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni, said Obi’s candidacy is a revolution to change Nigeria and that it was part of what they have been advocating; a situation where the country would be restructured in a way that every ethnic nationality would have a sense of belonging.

He said elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo, became leader of Afenifere after Pa Reuben Fasoranti resigned from the position while insisting that their endorsement of Obi was based on equity, balance, justice and fairness.

“Why did we chose Obi? I have said it before but it is still important that I emphasise it. Pa Fasoranti in his handover speech said one of the tasks confronting us is to stop a section of the country from dominating Nigeria.

“We have had leaders from different zones of the north at the presidential and vice presidential level. We have also had leaders from the South West at the presidential and vice presidential level and we have had leaders from the South South at the presidential and vice presidential level. Nigeria is a federation and let me tell you what would happen; if the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wins, you would have created the impression in this country that notwithstanding your feelings, it means that a president of the northern extraction can be president no matter what anyone says.

“If the presidential candidate of the APC wins, you would now have a trajectory of rotation between the Yoruba and the Fulani. Obi’s candidacy is a revolution to change Nigeria and that it is part of what they have been advocating for, a situation where the country would be restructured in a way that every ethnic nationality would have a sense of belonging. It is part of the restructuring we are talking about,” he said.

On endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, by Fasoranti, he said: “Those who expressed political inclination at any time were gathered in a WhatsApp group and my brother, Kola Omololu, said he is the director general. He issued notice and told people they were going to hold a meeting with respect to Bola Tinubu’s presidency and Baba Fasoranti has agreed to host and preside over the meeting and the duration was two hours. There was a meeting that was debated for 14 months compared to two hours jamboree. Is that an endorsement?

“Baba has the right to bless anyone.In 2019, Afenifere endorsed Atiku Abubakar and several others like the former governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekerau, who is a friend to one of us came and baba prayed for them. After Shekerau went, former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, came and others too came. So many people would still go to baba Fasoranti but it does not distract from the decision that Adenifere has taken,” he said.