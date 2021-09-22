From Obinna Odogwu

Former Special Adviser on Parks and Markets to ex-Governor Peter Obi, Chief Nwobu Alor, has endorsed the governorship aspiration of Senator Andy Uba, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 6 election in Anambra State.

Nwobu Alor made the endorsement when Uba visited him in his country home in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state. The governorship hopeful stormed his residence with the members of his campaign team.

Coordinator of Andy Uba Media Office, Arinze Igboeli, in a statement, quoted Nwobu Alor as saying that he would support Uba’s governorship aspiration completely.

The statement read: “Again, the guber ambition of Senator Andy Uba received a boost as a onetime member of the old Anambra State House of Assembly and a onetime Special Adviser on Parks and Markets, Chief Nwobu Alor, today endorsed the ambition of the APC candidate for the office of governor.

“Nwobu Alor is also uncle to former Governor Peter Obi and was a major backbone of the Obi administration.”

Igboeli quoted Nwobu Alor as saying that he was delighted to see Uba in his home, describing him as the best man for the job even as he proclaimed that “God Almighty had already blessed his ambition.”

He said: “I am happy that you are seeking this office because I know that God has blessed you and will do a surprising thing in this ambition of yours. Uba, you are blessed and you will have my support and that of my family as well as my supporters”

“You are prepared for the job and I see you doing the needful as a governor.”

Responding, Uba stated that he had come to consult with the ex-lawmaker whom he described as an elder statesman and a man who understood the politics of Anambra.

He promised to always consult the octogenarian for advice on a number of issues should he emerge as governor.

Also in Senator Uba’s entourage were Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, Chief Obiora Okoli, Charles Ezeani and Chief Chibuzor Obiakor among others.

