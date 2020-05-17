The Dean, Lagos Business School, Prof Enase Okonedo, has commended former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, for his exemplary investment in the education sector during his tenure as the Anambra State governor.

Speaking on an AIT programme, Prof Okonedo lauded Obi for partnering with the private sector in a bid to enhance the growth and development of the education sector in Anambra.

The dean who lamented the poor funding given to the education sector in the country explained that most students in the public schools did not have access to the tools needed to enjoy the on-air-learning prescribed by the Coronavirus pandemic as against their counterparts in private schools, who seem to be better off.

She stated that for the current educational system of on-air-learning to be productive every child should be provided with at least the basic tools required to effectively participate in the on-air programmes, decryingfederal and state governments inability to meet up with the United Nations’ directive that at least 15 – 20 per cent of the annual national budget should be spent on education.

She maintained that partnering with the private sector on education could result in some positive results as exemplified by Mr Obi under his administration as Anambra governor.

It would be recalled that during the tenure of Obi as Anambra governor, he gave education a pride of place as the foundation on which societies are built and quality of life defined.