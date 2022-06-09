From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has vowed to deal with those it called political troublemakers in Igbo land.

It listed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) national delegates from the South East who failed to vote for candidates from the zone in line with the presidential bid of the region as culprits.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Also in this category, according to MASSOB, is the role being played by one Jude Ezenwafor, who claimed to be a factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party, a ticket which former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi had already clinched.

MASSOB in a statement on Thursday by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel condemned Ezenwafor’s sponsored hypocritical move describing him as a huge disappointment and betrayer of the future interest of Nigerian youths.

Accusing Ezenwafor of being used by Aso Rock cabals to create an artificial impression that Obi’s Labour Party was factionalised, the group urged him to withdraw from this shameful and sacrilegious act and mission.

“We knew that APC and PDP are afraid of Mr Peter Obi and his labour mantra on the populace that is why they want to use Ezenwafo as a bought tool to frustrate Mr Peter Obi because they know that Obi has won the heart of the youths, women and good conscience citizens. Mr Peter Obi will definitely win the presidential election in 2023.

“This Ezenwafor must learn from his paymasters on stepping down for their kinsman whom they entrust their political interest. The governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Tambuwal stepped down for his brother Atiku Abubakar for him to win the PDP presidential ticket.

“The Yoruba aspirants in APC presidential election stepped down for their brother, Bola Tinubu for him to clinch the APC presidential ticket,” MASSOB stated.

It also advised Ezenwafor to use his tongue and count his teeth because MASSOB and Ndigbo will treat him as a saboteur and betrayer of the Igbo nation.

MASSOB, then, reminded all the PDP and APC delegates from South East that went to Abuja collected money and betrayed their brothers that it had noted their names, adding “what happened to Judas Iscariot in the bible will happen to you because the money you collected to betray your land is cursed and the curses remain with you.”

It, however, congratulated the former Abia State Governor, Onu for his eloquent and gallant speech in defending the right of southeast. “Ndigbo are proud of you, even at the den of our enemies Ogbonnaya Onu was not intimidated by their numbers or their alliance with other regions,” MASSOB stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .