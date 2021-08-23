Vice Chancellor, Dominican University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Prof. Anthony Akinwale, has described Peter Obi as a lover of good society, saying he shows interest in critical areas required to build a good society which, according to him, are education, health and poverty alleviation.

Akinwale, who spoke to journalists in Ibadan when Obi led a team of the university’s Governing Council to visit Governor Seyi Makinde, said Obi’s legacies in education, health and economic growth remained outstanding and exemplary.

He revealed that Obi, who is Pro-Chancellor of Dominican University, has always worked for the interest of the university.

Speaking during the meeting of the council with Governor Makinde, Prof. Akinwale said the Dominican Order of Preachers had established different universities in every continent of the world since 1901, when the first Dominican University was established. Akinwale revealed that Dominican University, Ibadan was the first Dominican University in African and all their undergraduate courses had been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Governor Makinde assured of a continual partnership between the church and the state. He said he was born in a Catholic hospital and had always supported church institutions.

Obi thanked Makinde for his warm reception and urged him to remain committed to investments in education and health as they remain the most critical areas of development of any nation.