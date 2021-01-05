Mosignor Sylvester Mgbemfulu has described the return of schools to the church as the most fundamental amongst other achievements of Peter Obi as governor of Anambra State.

Mgbemfuku, who recently retired as a priest of Awka Diocese having reached the canonical age of 75 after over 40 years in the seminary, 38 as chemistry teacher at St. John Bosco Seminary, Isuaniocha, spoke yesterday when Mr. Obi paid him a “ thank you visit”, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Nibo, where he is residing.

He described the visit as “surprising” and prayed to God to continue to protect him from the snares of the enemy and give him the grace to continue to serve God through his goodness to humanity.

Responding, Obi said he read about Msgr Mgbemfulu after his retirement, how committed he was as a priest and as teacher and how he spent the better part of his sacerdotal call on school apostolate and decided to visit him. He further said the visit was to thank him for contributing to the education of the youth, which he described as the best contribution for the advancement of the society.

On Msgr’s commendation for the return of school, Obi said it should rather be the other way round.

“It is actually the government that should thank the church for rising up to the requirements of managing education in the state that saw the date coming first in external examinations.”

Obi also said he insisted on visiting Msgr Mgbemfulu because he has always believed that those that sacrificed for the state and institutions of the state deserved to be celebrated at their old age.

“The celebration comes in different ways, including naming institutions after not just after politicians but after people like the Monsignor as well as prompt payment of the pension and gratuities of pensionable ones.”

On ground to receive Mr. Obi was the President of Bosco-Savio Old Boys Association and a lecturer at Oko Polytechnic, Mr. Celestine Ostende Oguegbu, who described Msgr Mgbemfulu as a rare teacher and Obi as rare leader who recognises the rightful people for commendation based on their real and positive contributions to society.

Making the votes of thanks, Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Nibo, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Duru said Obi’s visit was inspiring for people like him who were also the product of Msgr’s 38 years of intense and fruitful scholarship.