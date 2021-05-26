“RTEAN to assist task force (sic) clamp-down (clamp down) on motorcyclists plying highways” Phrasal verbs abhor hyphenation.

“Buhari seeks France (France’s) help to fight B’Haram”

“Under Section 5 (2) of the Terrorism Act, Patami can be charged for (with) activities because terrorism includes….” This is a hard fact!

Wrong: Nigeria flag; right: Nigerian/Nigeria’s flag

“Nigeria at war, APC raises alarm” No news; APC raises/sounds the alarm

THE NATION ON SUNDAY headline blunders of May 16 take over: “Ademowo seeks prayers, counsels (counsel) for Nigeria”

“Buhari holds Presidential media today” A rewrite: Presidential media chat holds today

The Guardian of April 28 takes over from the preceding medium. We start from the front page: “Why FG awarded crude lifting (crude-lifting) contracts to indigenous firms, by minister” The incorrect extract implies that ‘crude is lifting contracts’!

“Lagos PDP wants Tinubu arrested over (for) utterances on Ekiti polls”

“Police threaten to charge offenders over (with) inciting statements”

“Minister commissions (inaugurates) Abia eye centre”

The next two faults are from The Guardian Editorial: “Calling off the Kano rally, therefore, would have been a wonderful symbolic gesture, (irrelevant comma) that would have spoken volume (volumes) to Nigerians….”

“…what the president is doing by his so-called unity rallies amounts to electioneering campaigns….” With ‘electioneering’, you do not need ‘campaigns’ as the word is embedded in ‘electioneering’.

“But one of the detectives demanded for a stool….” Delete ‘for’.

“…the battle over who should represent the oil rich (oil-rich) community….”

“The initiative, which has been scripted to tow (toe) the mode of the pilot run of cash-less (cashless) policy, would begin in Lagos, with no fewer than 1000 of the 1401 branch (1401-branch) network of the nation’s deposit money banks.”

“…and to establish strong institution (institutional) frameworks….”

“After the initial hiccups, construction has been flagged-off (sic) on the estate….” A rewrite: …construction has begun at the estate….

“…but constitute a hindrance for (to) future expansion and other developmental purposes.”

“Let us join hands together and make Lagos a place of pride for all.” Yank away ‘together’ in foreclosure of Elizabethan English!

“Sportlight (Spotlight) on outstanding furniture, marble, tiles and interior outfits”

“To discourage people from continuing with unhealthy practices of disposing (disposing of) their wastewater into drains, government needs to build sufficient waste water (wastewater) treatment (wastewater-treatment) plants….”

“…which is just in few (a few) months (months’) time….”

“NIA sensitises on (to) compensation, counsels against touting”

Still on THE GUARDIAN under review: “…especially as the country grapple (grapples) with internal and external security threats.”

“Obiano condoles (condoles with or consoles) Onyeanwuna family, as Anambra mourns late star” Will the state mourn a living star? So, yank off ‘late’!

“Obituary Announcement (delete ‘announcement’): The Management and Staff of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board regret to announce the passing (passing away) of its (their) staff….” An aside: is there any ‘timely death’?

“…Obi said that participating in such solemn celebration (a solemn celebration or solemn celebrations) reminds (reminded) the faithful about christians (sic)….”

“Benue first lady assures on peace” Who did the First Lady assure?

“I am going into this contest knowing fully (full) well that I am the only candidate….”

The PUNCH of April 28 misled readers: “Boko Haram, an affront on (to) Nigerians”

“Card fraud: CBN issues deadline for (to) banks, others”

“Dangote Cement, LSBA collaborate on building collapse prevention” Get it right: building-collapse prevention

“It cannot repeat itself again.” (Nollywood). Delete ‘again’.

There is nothing like ‘good riddance to bad rubbish’! I grew up to meet this awkward expression, which is still being used by a majority of writers/speakers. ‘Rubbish’ cannot be good or bad—‘rubbish’ is rubbish (garbage)! And ‘good riddance’ is somebody/something you are happy to miss: Good riddance to insurgency/terrorism. Good riddance to my querulous lover! (Thanks to Femi, 08136788881, for provoking this profound thought).

Sunday PUNCH of May 16 lost its journalistic essence: “He discusses why he decided to float an online media (medium).”

THISDAY, THE SUNDAY NEWSPAPER, of April 25 abused the English language: “…even as the Lagos State Police Command keep (keeps) mum over the matter.”

“…the sixth country in (on) the continent.”

“VNL said attempts to play up religious or zonal sentiments in the state’s politics will (would) be counter-productive (counterproductive).”

“The South East’s vote of confidence on (in) Buhari”

The Guardian of April 27 politicized grammar: “The President had commended Gen. Abdulsalami, former Head of State and other eminent Nigerians over (for/on) their comments condemning the insurgency.”

“Confirming this, the presidency, yesterday, said that the Nigerian elite, irrespective of their political leanings, is (were)….”

“Dr. Doyin Okupe, the former SSA to the ex-President on Public Affairs, in a telephone conversation, said ‘the responses of major stakeholders is (were) quite encouraging’….”

The next two kindergarten lapses are from The Guardian Editorial: “The crux of the matter is that both parties—the ruled and the rulers, (another dash not comma)….”

“…avoidable deaths from fire outbreaks from the two sources” Just fire—there is no need for ‘outbreak’.

“…this kind of problem would not have arisen if religious sentiments have (had) not been exploited unnecessarily….”

“There is a (There’s) life changing (life-changing) power in the gospel”

“International Malaria Day 2021: Framing the Post 2021 (post-2021) Agenda”

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of April 25 harvested some misapprehensions: “The NUJ Ondo State Council has passed a vote of no confidence on (in) the state leadership of the NLC….”

“…perhaps the worst in Nigeria’s history, would be do-or-die.” (COMMENT) ‘Do or die’ is hyphenated only when used as an adjective: a do-or-die affair.

“…which literarily (literally) means….”

“My battle with career threatening ailment” Truth in defence of freedom: career-threatening ailment

“The Girls (Girls’) Club”