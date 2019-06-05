As a southerner and a Christian and one not renowned in the country as a great prophet, I knew that General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the military Head of State, being a northerner and a Muslim, would ignore the message Almighty God sent me to convey to him in April 1999. I therefore made the point and suggested that the Lord sent either the Chief Imam in Abuja, Kaduna or Sokoto to him because they were the people he would listen to on such a matter.

In the alternative, I recommended that the Ancient of Days should reveal the pollution of the country to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and give him the cleansing assignment. In other words, that he would organize 41 clerics of his church in each of Abuja and the 36 states’ capitals to carry out the spiritual exercise. And that he should inform General Abubakar about it, for him to give thanksgiving offerings to all the clerics of the RCCG that would participate in the seven – day – long fasting and prayers for the country’s well-being.

The Heavenly Father’s reply was: “Adesina, who are you to tell me the person to send to Abdulsalami or that I should give the assignment to Adeboye? You have seven days to pass my message on to him, or face the consequences.”

As I had told the Lord, General Abubakar ignored His message I conveyed to him in a letter I sent through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Haruna Mohammed. When a week after it was delivered I didn’t hear from him, I reported back to the Most High and everlasting Judge of mankind.

I knew that Abubakar’s inaction meant that a military coup would take place to prevent retired General Olusegun Obasanjo, the president – elect, from being sworn – in on May 29 and that calamities would start happening before the end of the year. As a result, I pleaded with the Supreme Being to prevent the putsch and let the tragedies be minimal and of short duration.

I did this because a coup would lead to a civil war, because the Yorubas would say that northern leaders especially the Fulanis were against power shifting to the South. They would say that the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by their man, Chief Moshood Abiola was annulled by northern – born General Ibrahim Babangida.

And that six years later, another poll won by another Yoruba man, retired General Olusegun Obasanjo, was truncated by another northern army general. Consequently, the Yorubas would say that they and other southerners could not continue to be in Nigeria where they would be permanently subservient to northerners and that the situation has come to one of “to thy tents o Israel!”

To my joy, the Heavenly Father acceded to my plea not to allow the overthrow of General Abubakar and the abortion of Obasanjo’s presidency, but said the nation – wide calamities would take place, last several years and be of intensity.

It has been of common knowledge since 1999 that there was a plan by Lt. General Ishaya Bamaiyi, the Chief of Army Staff at the time, to topple General Abubakar because he was against Obasanjo, the president – elect being sworn – in. He revealed this during the sitting of the Justice Chukwudi Oputa’s Human Rights Violation Investigation Commission of 1999 – 2002.

The tragedies have been occurring every year in different parts of the country since November 20, 1999 when it began with what has become known as the Odi massacre when President Obasanjo sent troops who destroyed the town in Bayelsa State, following the murder of policemen sent there to quell an uprising. About two thousand, five hundred people were said to have been killed during the brutal military action.

Since then, the tragedies have been coming in different forms of either tribal clashes, communal mayhem, increased armed robbery and incidents of suicide, cultists’ conflicts, kidnapping, Boko Haram insurgency and northern herdsmen attacking farmers, villages and towns across the country, murdering several dozens of innocent people and destroying properties on a large – scale.

Although the horrible situation has been on for 20 years, it is instructive that the Heavenly Father has not sent me to any Head of State since General Abubakar handed over power on May 29, 1999. What could halt the tragedies is if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the February 23 presidential poll, wins his case at the Election Tribunal. The calamities would cease or reduce to the barest minimum because the Lord had chosen him to begin laying the foundation of Nigeria’s greatness.

If Atiku loses at the tribunal, then finding solution will depend on President Buhari or the Sultan of Sokoto being ready to obey God’s message to get the Chief Imams in Abuja and the 36 states’ capitals to organize the number of clerics needed for a cleansing exercise, if He sends me to one of them.

More to come Wednesday next week

Double internet tragedy for Gasali

I believe the story I am about to tell will let garrulous, impetuous and irrational Nurudeen Gasali, appreciate how popular my column is and the extent of the damage, he has done to himself and the disgrace he has brought on his family and Nigeria. This is because my column is online and the articles I have been writing on him in the last four months are available on my blog or informative website.

What is worse for Gasali is that internet authorities have opened a blog for him in his name with all my pieces. This means that apart from my column there is another platform online where people have been reading about him as an abusive, unreasonable and irresponsible person and one who writes bad English as well as being a liar.

For confirmation he and anyone interested can go on the internet and download to www.sunnewsonline.com columnists section to read my column (PABULUM). And go to Nurudeen Gasali’s blog by just typing out his name to have access to it.

I went on the internet to know about Gasali. But he is such an inconsequential person that there was no information on him except that he is a member of Nur – Allah Islamic Centre of 2040 E.46TH St. Indianapolis, Indiana 46203, United States.

To be continued next week