This comes in reaction to last week’s lecture delivered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Synod of the Anglican Communion in Oleh town in Delta State. This was his statement that the violent acts of Boko Haram insurgents, predatory herdsmen and bandits in the North cannot be stopped by President Muhammadu Buhari alone, because they are now internationalized and controlled by ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria).

I beg to disagree, the ceaseless calamities that have been on in the last 20 years can be stopped by President Buhari or the Sultan of Sokoto, His Royal Highness Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, the leader of the Muslims in Nigeria, if they are ready to do God’s will on the matter. I know this because I am a servant of His whom the Lord discussed the issue with in April 1999, about six months before the tragedies began.

I had written on the unending instability in the country in this column at least three times in the last five years. From April 30 – May 21, 2014 I did the series: Getting God to stop Nigeria’s calamities. Three months later, I followed up from August 6 – 20 with: I fear for Nigeria’s future.

And two years ago, I treated the issue in a write – up titled: Hereafter advice for Obasanjo and Jonathan published from May through July 2017. This was to let them know of their role in the tragedies which they might not be aware of, but which they would be called upon by God to defend on the Day of Judgment.

I am returning to the topic because it is possible that President Buhari or the Sultan of Sokoto may now take me seriously. Given that Obasanjo has brought the issue to fore and warned that the situation could lead to the country breaking up, if not appropriately handled. Something I drew attention to five years ago in my column.

I am not only a servant that the Heavenly Father has been sending to Nigerian leaders on national matters in the last 26 years, but also someone He made to write a book on His plan to make our fatherland a great country. And to let people know that He caused the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by Chief Moshood Abiola to be annulled and why He did it.

Titled Nigeria set aside by God for greatness and the untold story of June 12 annulment the book was published in September 2004, fifteen years ago and contains the stories in this piece.

The protracted tragedies and crises in the country in the last 20 years have spiritual roots. And they would not have occurred if General Abdulsalami Abubakar, the military Head of State at the time, had not ignored God’s message I conveyed to him in April 1999.

The Ancient of Days had sent me to inform him that the country had been polluted by evil forces as a result of the rituals carried out in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja) and all the 36 states. But He did not tell me those who were responsible and why they did it and I did not ask Him any question on the matter.

General Abubakar was to get the Chief Imams in Abuja and the capital cities of the 36 states to each raise 41 Muslim clerics to fast for seven days and pray for the neutralization of the evil spirits that had descended on the country. The prayers were also to prevent a military coup by some Army Generals who were against Abubakar handing over power to President – elect Olusegun Obasanjo, six weeks later, on May 29, 1999.

General Abubakar was to provide two cows to each of the 37 praying groups, with one to be slaughtered on the first day of the exercise and the other one on the last day. At the end of the seven – day prayers, he was to send to each of the one thousand, five hundred and seventeen clerics involved in the intercessionary effort a thanksgiving offering.

This could be money or gift items but the same amount or thing that would be appreciated by the clerics was to be sent to all of them, without discrimination.

Gasali, see how Bola Ige eulogised me in 1986 (2)

I was gratified when three Fridays ago, I accidentally came across the letter Chief Bola Ige wrote to me on November 10, 1986, because he confirmed the point I made in my first piece on Nurudeen Gasali three months earlier. This was that the way people reacted to issues or behaved generally reflected the type of families they came from, the institutions they attended and the leaders in the churches, mosques or shrines where they worshipped.

That their parents, guardians, teachers or the clerics they passed through are to blame if they turned out to be bad or abusive people. But that if they were properly brought up, that such people are simply incorrigible fellows and the ones to bear the cross of their misbehaviour.

All I did in my column of February 20 was to say that God would, as He did to Chief Abiola in 1993, punish Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if he won the February 23 presidential election and failed to reward the 61 clerics He raised to pray for him, or gave them pittance. But in his reaction Gasali called me a bastard, prophet of doom, an ole (thief) and onijibiti agbaye Plc (international or world – class fraudster) out to extort money from Atiku.

In his letter of 1986, Chief Ige said he was proud of the way I reacted to his article in the Guardian on Sunday of November 2 and that Nigeria was lucky to have young men like me. Contrary to what one Esther Ogunmodede wrote in the Sunday Tribune on the same issue, urging me to keep on writing well, with decorum and taste. And that this differentiated me from harshes like her.

In the footnote in the letter, Ige said he should not have been surprised that I wrote well being an alumnus of the University of Ibadan. Are these not proofs or confirmation that the homes and institutions one attended and the clerics one passed through play a large part in the way people behave? Would someone who was well brought – up and imbibed good training from the parents, teachers and clerics abuse people who did not lampoon or deride him?

