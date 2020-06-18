Worse still, a certain medium titled it as “Obasa got N80 million as estacode to attend women leadership Pro- gramme” According to the medium, the group led by one Deji Adeyanju is asking the EFCC to investigate and pros- ecute Obasa for alleged corruption and mismanagement.

The group which based its petition on a report by an online newspaper, Sahara Reporters accused the Speaker of illegally collecting several millions of naira for a Christ- mas party that allegedly never held and printing of invi- tation cards for inauguration of lawmaker’s months after the event held, among others.

While not speaking for the lawmaker, this writer make bold to say that virtually everything said by Adeyanju and his co-travelers is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell.

Even one of paragraphs from the petition is at variance with the title of the petition which says “Obasa got N80 million naira from estacode to attend women leader- ship programme” to buttress this point. This is nothing but another attempt to ridicule, malign and discredit the hardworking young man. Hear Adeyanju “19 lawmakers led by Obasa and Sanni went for a women leadership programme and received N80 million as estacode after returning from the Programme’’. Is this quote not an attestation that the N80 million estacode, if it ever exists, cannot be singularly or directly linked to the Speaker?

In one breath, the petition is accusing somebody of something and in another, it is exonerating the same man of the allegation. Even the so-called printing of invitation cards for members’ inauguration two months after the event held is nothing but a tissue of lies. Traditional rulers across the state were given invitation cards and were at the event in their numbers. The Lagos State House of Assembly under the leadership of Obasa operates an open door policy and genuine rights activists, the media, artisans and other stakeholders can attest to this.

For Obasa, the fact that he has done tremendously by making the Lagos parliament a reference point in the country and even beyond is not in doubt.

Such achievements which include the anti-land grabbing law has been replicated in many States.The greater challenge for Speaker Obasa and his colleagues is to up the ante of legislative excellence for the good of Lagosians by refusing to be distracted by political mercenaries .

Kosoko, a journalist, writes from Lagos.