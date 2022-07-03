From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The immediate past Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and an elderstatesman, Mr. Anthony Sani has criticised recent comments by former President Olusegun Obasanjo (OBJ) on People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Obasanjo had said that he made ‘genuine mistake’ to have picked Atiku as his running mate in 1999 presidential election.

However, reacting to OBJ’s comments in a chat with Daily Sun, Sani noted that the former president was not consistent with his words on Atiku. He said records have shown that at one time OBJ would describe Atiku as a good man, and at another time as a bad man. To this end, the former ACF Scribe urged the Otta farmer to take a position of forgiveness on the PDP presidential candidate if actually he (Atiku) offended him. “There is one thing that goes for former President Obasanjo which I like; he is committed to the unity of Nigeria. I still respect him for his commitment to the unity of this country.

“But again there is something about Obasanjo which I want to say clearly, and I have been saying it. He is very inconsistent, today he will say Atiku is good, tomorrow he will say Atiku is not good. Obasanjo said he has left PDP, and tomorrow he will say no he has not left the party.

“I don’t know if I should take him seriously or not because he has been very inconsistent. If you remember, Atiku had visited Obasanjo several times in his Otta farm along with prominent Nigerians across the country. If actually he has anything against Atiku, that several visits should have brought forgiveness, and let bygone be bygone.

“I am of the greater view that Obasanjo should forget the past and forgive the past. But for him to have said that he made a genuine mistake, shows that he is inconsistent with his comments”. Sani said.