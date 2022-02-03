From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has told the people of the state that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has assured him that in spite of the recent burning of his mango farm in Howe, Gwer Local Government Area (LGA) of the State he will not stop farming in Benue.

The Governor disclosed this on Thursday during the Benue at 46 Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving day celebration held at the Chapel of Grace, Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

It would be recalled that the farm was reportedly burnt down by yet to be identified arsonists last Saturday, thus, raising the fear that the former president might summarily relocate the farm away from the state.

But the Governor who allayed the fears of the people in that regard further disclosed that Obasanjo had the intention to build a factory that would be processing the mangoes in the same place where the farm was situated.

“The mangoes will not be taken to any other place for processing but will be processed in that same place,” Ortom said.

The Governor who revealed that the farm has 143 employees out of which 140 of them are indigenes of Gwer LGA, said if Obasanjo moved the farm out of the state, workers in that farm would be thrown back to the already saturated labour market.

Ortom described the burning of the farm as a barbaric and highly condemnable, saying three of the perpetrators had already been apprehended while some who were also fingered in the crime were still at large.

He also said that it was his desire that the person that would take over from him should do better than him in office.

On his part, the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse stated that the burning of the Obasanjo farm was a shame not only to Benue people but to the entire country.

Ayatse who was represented by Tor Lobi, Chief Moses Anagende, urged security agencies to go after the perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice without delay.

In his goodwill message, Speaker, Benue Assembly, Titus Uba restated the commitment Assembly to churn out quality legislation that could usher in development in the State.

Uba who was represented by Terkaa Ucha, expressed the determination of the Assembly to make laws that would prosper and bring peace to the state.