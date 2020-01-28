Former Super Eagles midfielder, Christian Obodo has revealed he escaped death after surviving two autos crash this Month.

Obodo, 35, told brila.net in an exclusive interview that both accidents occurred while he was on a family visit from Italy.

The former footballer narrated how the incidents occurred first on his way from Enugu and the second in Ozoro, Delta State.

He was driving in the company of his 65 year-old Mother, Younger brother and two Cousins on both occasions.

The former Torino and Udinese player shared a picture of the wreckage on social media.

“That was two days ago I was coming back from Enugu where I went to bury my Uncle on the 16th,” he said about the car wreckage.

“That was the first incident though, the second was on Saturday. At about 3pm along Ozoro, I was driving at about 110 [km/h].