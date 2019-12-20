The former commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has applauded Anthony Joshua on his victory over Andy Ruiz in their last Saturday’s rematch fight that took place in Saudi Arabia.

He says: “I want to express my gratitude to all the fans of Anthony Joshua in Nigeria, the UK and all over the world, most specially those that took their time to pray for him as I pleaded last time. Anthony Joshua did well by ‘stealing’ the fight through his deft movement leading to a great point victory. But the truth is that it could have been better if he had won through TKO.”

According to Oboh, it’s risky to leave such big fight in the hands of the judges because of the huge money involved. “Any boxer could have been robbed. Although, most boxing judges are honest, there could be some corrupt ones as well. I remember over 15 years ago when Evander Holyfield, an American boxer fought against Lenox Lewis, a Briton like Joshua. The fight took place in America and after the contest everyone believed that Lenox won, but to the judges it was a draw. Even the then American President, George Bush Jnr did not believe the judges’ verdict; he saw it as a daylight robbery against Lenox Lewis. He had to order a rematch and the best boxer won,” Oboh recalls.

The pugilist turned-cleric also thanked President Muhammad Buhari for standing by Joshua. ‘With that alone, President Buhari made everyone proud,” he states.

Oboh, who was also the British and WBA international light heavyweight champion, added that for Joshua to be globally acclaimed as the best, he must conquer two dangerous boxers, Tyson Furry, the former light heavyweight world boxing champion and Deonty Wilder, the current WBC world heavyweight boxing champion.

“Without Joshua beating these two boxers, his achievements are like a moving water. As a pastor, I believe in the power of God that Joshua will overcome these two guys. I think prayer and fasting by Joshua and his fans can stir up the special grace from God for him to conquer all,” he concluded.