For Peter Oboh, 50 years after Nigeria fought a bitter civil war, it is the wish of some Nigerians for the nation to break.

According to the former Commonwealth boxing champion, the civil war claimed millions of lives most especially women and children, yet Nigerians have not learnt any lesson from the conflict.

“There are some people who are still fighting and wishing for Nigeria to divide. The truth is that in life, most people keep themselves in trouble because of ignorance. The Bible says my people perish for lack of knowledge. I respect Dr Nnamdi Azikwe; he stood for one Nigeria. Most people joined the Biafra war because of emotion. Let us be realistic, people are wiser now,” he says.

Oboh, who was also a former British boxing champion, asked what Nigeria would have been without Igbo musicians like Psquare, Frank Edward, Chioma Jesus, Charly Boy and Onyeka Onwenu among others.

“It will be unfortunate if popular musicians like Psquare, Frank Edward, Chioma Jesus, Charly Boy and Onyeka Onwenu will have to apply for visas to perform at concerts in Nigeria. I strongly believe that Nigeria was a victim of power show between the Western and the Eastern world, which led to the civil war. We must learn to forgive and move forward. Let us not resuscitate the nightmare of civil war, it is one Nigeria that we want,” Oboh states.