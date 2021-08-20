Lagos-based cleric, Apostle Peter Oboh has urged the General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman to be circumspect in his ‘Harvest of Miracle Money’ lest he be accused of money laundering.

Recently, the Internet was agog with videos of the church’s programmes, one in Atlanta, USA titled ‘Impact 2021’ held in July and another one, ‘Holy Ghost Conference 2021’ held in June 2021 in Auchi, Edo State tagged: ‘Harvest of Miracle Money’ where members of the congregation were seen confirming receiving credit alerts into their bank accounts from angels.

In the video, Apostle Suleman can be seen saying, “The Holy Ghost just whispered to me, I’m going to pray and make declarations, after that you will check your account.”

Yet another voice said: “Papa (referring to Suleman), there is a miracle alert here, she just got her alert of $1,000.” And then Suleman responded: “Miracle alert, as you get it, run here. Angels begin to put money in your accounts.”

Commenting, Apostle Peter Oboh described the ‘miracle money harvest’ as weird and fantastic. According to the ex-British and Commonwealth/WBA international boxing champion, “It sounds really weird and fantastic because it’s like the people wanted to reap where they did not sow. The holy Bible says in Mark 10:27 that with God all things are possible. We must also know that God is a wise God. His word says clearly in 2Thessalonian 3:10 that if we do not work, we should not eat. So, if the word of God makes that clear to the readers, it means God is not a power abuser. Since God is not a power abuser, that means he will not do such miracles regularly. If such does happen regularly in a church, then money laundering may be happening without the pastor’s consent.”

Oboh, however, advised Apostle Suleman to “be wise and apply the Auchi wisdom of observing first before admitting people’s responses to miracles.”