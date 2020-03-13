Peter Oboh, the former British light heavyweight boxing champion, has called on Nigerian entertainers to shun cosmetic surgery.

According to the boxer turned-cleric, many of those in show business desire ‘extrano’ body, an Italian expression for reduction or enlargement of both front and backsides, but there is always a repercussion to it.

“There is always a repercussion for something that is not specifically designed for you. There are two kinds of surgeries, major and minor surgery. The truth is that, over 50 percent of surgeries do not end positively, it’s a few that comes out positively and they are the most publicized. Most doctors advise people to avoid surgery except it’s very necessary.

Through surgery, we lost important people like the former First Lady, Stella Obasanjo and legendary fuji musician, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister,” he stated.

The former Commonwealth boxing champion continued: “Nigerian showbiz stars, both male and female, must be wise or they will end up fulfilling the old Igbo proverb that says ‘when you see a child dancing on the major road that has bushes on both sides, most likely there is a drummer you cannot see generating the rhythm’. The trend to look westernized is the drummer in this case. So, we should always remember that Africa has her own definition of beauty, but the truth is that beauty is more in the eye of the beholder than the eye of who is being beheld.”