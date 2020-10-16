The former Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh has commended President Muhammadu Burhari and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for scrapping the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and replacing it with a new outfit, Special Weapon And Tactics (SWAT).

In response to the yearnings of EndSARS protesters, the presidency during the week had approved their 5-point demands. These include immediate release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims of police brutality, and appropriate compensation for their families, among others.

Oboh had earlier pleaded with President Buhari to scrap SARS and replace it with another security outfit. “If SARS should go because of their iniquities, the government must deploy another security squad to replace it, and this new squad must be put under government scrutiny,” he said.

The former British champion, who is now an Apostle of Christ, did not hesitate to narrate his recent encounters with SARS. “I remember few times I had encounter with SARS, I discovered that there were some good ones among them. But majority of them got themselves involved in diabolical things for assumed protection. My take is, when it involves carrying of arms, the officers must go through regular supervision and investigation by other teams to fulfill the law of checks and balances.”