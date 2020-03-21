Ex Boxing Champion, Peter Oboh , has hailed President Mohammadu Buhari for postponing the 2020 National Sports Festival billed in Benin, Edo State.

The Ex Commonwealth Light Heavy weight boxing champion, however pleads with Nigerian athletes not to be discouraged but maintain their fitness despite the deadly Coronavirus which is in town and has taken the lives of many people all over the world.

Oboh who was also Ex British boxing champ says the human ability to overcome issues through the power of agreement which even the holy book, the bible credited that if we agree to work together, we are unstoppable.

“We must not forget history, Ebola fever came and left because of power of agreement by humans to stop it.

“Small pox was the greatest human killer in the world, at one time. Through human agreement that led to research and the research led to small- pox vaccine and the vaccine was used by the world to drive away small pox.

“When HIV came millions of people died from the virus. Unfortunately majority were Africans. One of the major reasons was negligent, we must show the old African local slogan “Diseases No Dey Kill African Man”. The truth is African, European, Asian and Americans once contracted this coronavirus without medical attention.

“Therefore the move by President Mohammadu Buhari is a very wise move to Prostpone the National sporst festival which is meant to take place in Edo state, it is better to be careful than to be sorry.

Note: We must not leave the problem to the government alone. We must play a part by listening and following an approved medical advice over this deadly corona virus and not to neglect prayers too. Believe it or not prayers strengthen the spirit and the spirit strengthens the mind. We must know when our mind is sound that is when ideas come, believe it or not, ideas make the world go round.”