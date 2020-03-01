Former British light heavyweight boxing champion, and ex Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has congratulated Tyson Gipsy Fury for knocking out Deotay Wilder in the 7th round for the WBC heavyweight championship.
He explained that Fury won the fight against wilder because Fury has learnt the American fighting spirit of winning a fight via positive unexpected aggression towards your opponent.
“Majority of uplifting in life comes with a price.Furyhadtochangeoneof histrainers to an American black trainer who is related to the great trainers of champions, the late Emmanuel Steward who was one time trainer to Lenox Lewis the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.
“So Fury made his team to be a balanced team,having the white and black view of fighting even fury stretched out his hand longer wearing a green and white glove and even wore a Nigerian flag mouth Pierce, because of his good package I believe everything worked well for him.
“Wilder did everything to be precise wrongly, one, he is known for his big punches, aggression and intimidation, this time Wilder was trying to fight backward when he was not even under pressure for the very start.
“The truth is most of Wilder high knock- out ratio in the past came out from his high level of aggressiveness towards his opponents.
“Wlder fulfiedl the old British saying that you cannot teach an old dog a new trick,that strategy Wilder brought into the ring by moving backwards did not favour him and I feel strongly it could have favoured Wilder to have a mix trainer like Fury.”
Oboh tfurther explained that Anthony Joshua might end up boxing Fury this year in Nigeria first if he overcomes his mandatory IBFchallenger KubratPulev thatmaycome out in June, now Fury is a lot better than
he was before because of his victory over Wilder, forJoshuatostandachancewith Fury, Joshua needs a quick improvement to meet up in Fury pace, we should know one thing for sure, in boxing confidence matters a lot and Fury is more confident now and if the fight will take place now in Nigeria (Fury vs Joshua), the truth is that Fury has lots of fans in Nigeria now as well, so guarantee there will be separate views just like when you are having a champions league (Arsenal vs Chelsea) although they are both British teams, people will be forced to make a choice who they will support. I think Joshua should have gone to see the Fury and Wilder fight live. For Wilder, he does not need to sack his trainer because he saved his life”, Obog stated.
