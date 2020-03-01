Former British light heavyweight boxing champion, and ex Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has congratulated Tyson Gipsy Fury for knocking out Deotay Wilder in the 7th round for the WBC heavyweight championship.

He explained that Fury won the fight against wilder because Fury has learnt the American fighting spirit of winning a fight via positive unexpected aggression towards your opponent.

“Majority of uplifting in life comes with a price.Furyhadtochangeoneof histrainers to an American black trainer who is related to the great trainers of champions, the late Emmanuel Steward who was one time trainer to Lenox Lewis the former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion.

“So Fury made his team to be a balanced team,having the white and black view of fighting even fury stretched out his hand longer wearing a green and white glove and even wore a Nigerian flag mouth Pierce, because of his good package I believe everything worked well for him.

“Wilder did everything to be precise wrongly, one, he is known for his big punches, aggression and intimidation, this time Wilder was trying to fight backward when he was not even under pressure for the very start.