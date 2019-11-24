Ex- Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Boxing champion, Peter Oboh has hailed Edo State Governor , Godwin Obaseki’s ‘catch them young’ sports initiative in the state, saying it is the only way to develop sports in the state and the country in general.
Speaking to SportingSun newspaper inLagos,Oboh,whoalsowontheWBA International Light Heavyweight boxing tittle in London, UK, believes sports has the ability to make youths succeed in life, through handwork and dedication.
“One major way to create and make a sport champion plus potential one is the right timing of catching them young. This is because every sport has it big secret, which is age virus.
“Ifyoucanstartachildattheright age needed for that sport naturally that sportwillbepartofthechild’slife. We should know in life when we are acting
we consume more energy than we are operating naturally. In sports there is a kind of flexibility which the youth possess. It can only be utilised when they are involved in sport at very young age.
‘I want to say that the catch them young programme in sports that the governor hasbegunisawiseroad heistreading
by trying to rebuild sports in edo state via catching them young in schools especially Primarily and Secondary Schools.
One thing we should always remember in life is, if we don’t understand where we are coming from there is no way we would understand where we are going to. We should always remember our current and past sports heroes not to leave them in poverty. Istrongly advice Obaseki and Oshomole to apply old Bendel state wisdom and make peace so as to develop the state in all spheres.”
