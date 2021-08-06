What does it profit an athlete who gains the whole world and doesn’t live long to enjoy it? For the former British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, it’s a wasted life that doesn‘t really worth it!

Ten Nigerian athletes were recently disqualified from participating in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. A statement from the Athletics Integrity Unit, an independent body created by World Athletics that manages all integrity issues – both doping and non-doping, indicated that a total of 20 athletes were ineligible with Nigeria being the most affected.

However, while reacting to the disqualification of the Nigerian athletes over drug enhancement issues, Peter Oboh described it as “very sad and unfortunate”. He further said: “Another big blow came when a major Nigerian Olympics medal prospect, Blessing Okagbare was suspended for falling a doping test. Blessing is a former Olympics silver medalist. When it comes to steroids in sport, especially the higher level, it is just as easy to get the way it is easy to get marijuana in a joint in New York City.

“Ms Blessing may not be the only one in it but the thief that is caught is seen as the only thief in town. One thing we must know is why the world of sport is against steroid drug. It’s not just because the users cheat but also because many users of the banned substances end up with serious health issues or damaged body organs when they retire. So, what does it profit an athlete to gain the whole world and lose his or her health or even life? I think it’s zero and doesn’t worth it!”

