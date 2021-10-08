Apostle Peter Oboh, former commonwealth and British light heavyweight boxing champion, has condoled with the family of the late Benin billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo.

The prominent Edo businessman and icon died of cancer-related ailment in a London hospital on August 7 and will be buried in Benin today, Friday October 9, 2021.

According to Peter Oboh, Captain Okunbo lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by all and sundry. He said: “Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation by not only the people of Edo State but also Nigerians at large. He died at the age of 63. But it is not how long a person lives on earth that matters; it is how well he has lived. Captain Okunbo lived a good life and left behind a great legacy.”

The pugilist turned-cleric further stated: “Since Captain Okunbo originated from Edo State where I also hail from, I am sad by his demise. It is on this note that I am sending my condolences to the family of the late businessman and philanthropist. As a minister of God, my advice is that people should emulate his good life and legacy. May he find eternal rest in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ!”

