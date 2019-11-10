Paul Erewuba
Former British Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has said that he foresees a very tough encounter between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz as both heavyweights engage in their re-math slated December 7 in Saudi Arabia.
According to him, even boxing experts in Los Angeles, USA will have problem predicting who will win between the two fighters.
Oboh who won the Common Wealth and WBA International Boxing title said three things that could see Joshua through are Nigerians nature of never say die, self will, and to a larger extent, an element of luck.
“But the real major one which many know but not all understand is God’s favour. Joshua started boxing at age 18, and when one starts boxing late the key to your success is strength, toughness, stamina, determination and skills which Joshua possessed, in his early reign as a champion.
“But later some of these attributes waned, even now Joshua looks more like a cooperate worker than a fighter.
Even Ruiz has now reduced and looks like a Balavino dancer because of his weight loss.
I give all big kudos to Joshua’s manager, Eddie Hearn who wants to make this fight possible. The truth is that the fight will be too close to call.”
Leave a Reply