The former WBA International box- ing champion believes that if any man can beat Joshua at his best, it has to be between this two hard and dangerous guys – Tyson Fury and Deonty Wilder, the good news is this two hard guys that believe that they can eat Joshua raw in the ring are about to have a rematch on the Feb 26th, 2020 which I know the last fight was a draw but this time someone must fall punches so hard as a heavy- weight boxer. am not over exaggerating,Mr furry or Mr Wilder I believe can punch so hard and I strongly believe they can daze a cow or even floor a goat with a jab, I think Fury may overcome Wilder this time if he can stand his ground because Wilder has one gear in boxing that is punching power backed up with aggression.

If you are a boxer and posses that kind of virus that means any boxer that has the ability to carry on to the distance most likely will prevail in point of victory if the boxer is confident enough to believe what you cannot do in the first seven rounds, you won’t be able to do it in the last round. The boxer might end up being knocked out. When it comes to Fury he is one of my favourite fighters because he is a natural fighter with abundant skills which I believe if anyone can really trouble Joshua it has to be Fury.