The former Commonwealth and British boxing champion, Peter Oboh has condemned the orgy of electoral malpractice in Nigeria.

According to him, the country needs prayer from both Christian and Islamic clerics to be delivered from the demon of vote selling and buying. “Pastors and Imams should join hands and resources together for Nigerian voters to be delivered from the immorality of vote selling and buying, which comes from the love of money,” he said.

Describing the vote selling and buying that allegedly hallmarked the last governorship election in Edo State as iniquitous, the boxer-turned evangelist said, “poverty and hunger remain the issues in many Nigerian’s lives but I think the issue of vote selling and buying is really based on iniquity.”