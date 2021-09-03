To the former British/Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, it is unscriptural, childish and disgraceful for Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike to allege that she had sex with the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman.)

Recently, Ifemeludike in an open confession on Instagram narrated how she allegedly had sex with Apostle Suleman for money. According to the script interpreter, she was pimped to Suleman by her colleague, Lynda Clems and was paid handsomely by the cleric, but then the memory has continued to torment her.

However, Apostle Suleman has denied the allegation. To him, he is focused on his God-given assignment and the people who are insulting him, only did that because of what they read online. “They are reacting to what they read.

They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me,” he said.

Suleman added that all the videos made against him have been intentionally ignored. “My wife can bear me witness, all the videos done against me, I’ve not watched one. Many of you have watched it but me, the subject matter I’ve not watched one. What I don’t see cannot affect me. Somebody sent me a video from a blog yesterday; that’s the last time it was on my phone. I guard my heart so that I can have fellowship with God. Stop all these rumors and gossips. What will not encourage me I don’t give attention to it.”

In his reaction, Apostle Peter Oboh said Chioma’s statement is not credible.

He queried: “How come she did not mention any actor, movie producer, director or politician in her confession? Why must it be Apostle Suleman who has his own wife at home? The holy Bible says we should confess our sins so that we may be healed. The Bible did not mention other people’s faults but our own because everyone must carry their own cross. That is the price we must all pay to make heaven.”

The boxer turned-cleric stated further: “With my experience home and abroad, it is either a set up or the devil is trying to kill two birds with a stone.

The second bird looks more like Ms Chioma Ifemeludike. Therefore, I plead with the Nigerian Christians and Muslims to pray fervently against the twin evils.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.