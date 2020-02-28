The former Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has pleaded with members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria and all citizens of Edo State to join hands and pray for a peaceful election in the state.

According to Oboh, when you bang two irons together, one must surely give way. “Therefore, for peace sake, Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole should find a way to settle their rift,” he pleaded.

Oboh, also the British boxing champion, is afraid that should the rift between Obaseki and his political godfather, Oshiomhole is not amicably settled, the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State may end up in violence.

“And it will be a big sabotage to show business in Edo State as well,” he said. “One thing we should know is that when there is a revolution, the last man in that old system will be the one to suffer. The truth is that what worked for Oshiomhole in his days as governor may not work for him now. I know Oshiomhole is a man of honour not only because of his name or age but also because of his success as governor of Edo State for eight years and now the chairman of APC. He must not forget that Obaseki is the man currently sitting on the throne, so he must learn to apply wisdom and give peace a chance. I love my state and wouldn’t want anything to go wrong there.”