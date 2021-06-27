Ex-Commonwealth and British Lght Heavy Weight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has urged Sports Minister, Sunday Dare to come up with a blue print on boxing development in the country, even as he regrets that Nigerian flag would not be hoisted at Tokyo 2020 Olympics boxing event.
Oboh, now an apostle of Jesus, wondered why it has become increasing impossible for Nigerian talents to showcase in boxing at the Olympics in recent years.
“It still baffles me. It is not that we do not have good coaches that can see these talents through, but the lay back attitude of Nigerians in recent time.
“It is time Nigeria selected boxers start touring foreign countries for training ahead of next Olympics. The time is now.
Look at Joshua, I heard he once wanted to box for Nigeria but one thing led to another and he decided to box for Great Britain.
It is because he went to Britain and look at him today, he is making waves and at the same time making Nigeria proud.
“Let us emulate late Brian Ayonote who showed great enthusiasm in the promotion of boxing in Nigeria.
“We must learn from our mistakes and take boxing in the country more serious. Nigeria got her first Olympics medal in boxing through Nojeem Mayegun. What has happened to our pro and amateur boxers.
“Nigeria chooses to wait for dying minutes before preparing for important events. This is wrong.
“We must not forget that this Anthony Joshua that we are proud of today is a product of the Olympics Games.”
Leave a Reply