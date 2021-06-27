“It still baffles me. It is not that we do not have good coaches that can see these talents through, but the lay back attitude of Nigerians in recent time.

“It is time Nigeria selected boxers start touring foreign countries for training ahead of next Olympics. The time is now. Look at Joshua, I heard he once wanted to box for Nigeria but one thing led to another and he decided to box for Great Britain. It is because he went to Britain and look at him today, he is making waves and at the same time making Nigeria proud. “Let us emulate late Brian Ayonote who showed great enthusiasm in the promotion of boxing in Nigeria. “We must learn from our mistakes and take boxing in the country more serious. Nigeria got her first Olympics medal in boxing through Nojeem Mayegun. What has happened to our pro and amateur boxers. “Nigeria chooses to wait for dying minutes before preparing for important events. This is wrong. “We must not forget that this Anthony Joshua that we are proud of today is a product of the Olympics Games.”