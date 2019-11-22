Peter Oboh, former commonwealth and British light heavyweight boxing champion, has commended the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the excellent work being done on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and other parts of Lagos.

“I know many people will be wondering why the work on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway is taking too long, but we should all know that Rome was not built in a day,” he said.

Oboh, who also won the WBA International light heavyweight boxing tittle in the UK, says there are some grey areas that have to do with the main road. These, he pointed out, include the inner roads of Olodi Apapa by Warehouse bus stop, Ibafon, Kudaisi and many others.

“Before the last governorship election, some people came and destroyed most of the roads, breaking the gutters and shops and giving impression that they wanted to make the streets look standard. After the election, the roads have been left the way they were, which I believe Governor Sanwo-Olu is not aware of.

I know Governor Sanwo-Olu wants the best for the residents of Lagos. So, I am pleading with him to come to the rescue of the people by fixing the inner roads of Warehouse bus stop including Ibafon, Kudaisi and others,” he pleaded.