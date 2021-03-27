Ex- British light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has sensationally revealed how COVID-19 has brought out the good and evil in some Nigerians, submitting matter-of-fact that it, indeed, brought out the humanitarian nature in him.

Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 case, an Italian national on February 27, 2020. The virus, which originated from Wuhan in China at the end of 2019, has infected over six million people and led to the death of over 300,000 worldwide. Nigeria’s index case was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, one of the two laboratories with the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 in Nigeria at the time.

Speaking on one year of coronavirus outbreak in the world, Oboh now an Apostle for Jesus, said the first six months lockdown of the virus, brought out the good in some and evil in many.

“I would say it brought out the good in me. I was able to distribute palliatives to thousands of people both Christians and Muslims alike. It cost me millions of Naira but by the Grace of God, I was able to do it.