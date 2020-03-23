The former Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has urged Nigerian artistes to shun foreign shows for now due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

“In the western world today, everybody is a suspect. Coronavirus does not discriminate. It doesn’t give a damn whether you are Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America or Davido, the Nigerian superstar singer or Chioma Jesus, the gospel superstar or even Muslim or Christian, once you have blood running in your veins, you can be vulnerable,” he admonished.

According to the former British boxing champion, “we are spirits that inhabit the human bodies, that is why when the spirit leaves the body, death occurs. So, I am pleading with all Christians and Moslems to come together and pray so that the coronavirus pandemic will be made extinct from the world. Also, everybody must carry out personal hygiene and support the government by listening to advice on how not to get infected by the deadly virus.”