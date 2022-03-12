The ex-British and Commonwealth boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has pleaded with the First Lady, Aisha Buhari to tell her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari to shut down all the brothels and strip clubs operating in residential areas in Nigeria.

According to the boxer turned-cleric, in the spirit of International Women’s Day, Buhari should take action on the ‘abodes of sin’ as a matter of urgency. “To be realistic, these brothels and strip clubs are populated by mostly underage girls; and you can find them in almost every corner of our residential areas where youths and children stay. Therefore, in the spirit of International Women’s Day, I call on the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari who is the mother of the nation, to please urge her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately close down all brothels and strip clubs operating in residential areas in the country,” he stated.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Apostle Oboh said even though some fraudulent people are trying to give Nigeria a bad name, the country is seen from the outside as a place filled with citizens imbued with Christian and Islamic principles. “In the Western countries, they also have these prostitutes, but they don’t allow them to operate in residential areas. Over there, prostitutes are only seen in the red light districts where only adults in love with such things can go and patronise them,” he concluded.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .