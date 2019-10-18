Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha to put an end to the evil of sexual molestation in Nigerian campuses.

Recently, two lecturers of University of Lagos (UNILAG) were suspended after they were indicted in a sex-for-grades documentary aired by the BBC.

According to Oboh, sexual atrocity has been perpetrated long before now, not just in tertiary institutions but also in secondary schools and government offices where high-ranking officers demand sex from job seekers before being employed.

He said: “I strongly believe that sexual molestation is common not just in Nigeria but also in Africa, Asia and America. It is not just men molesting women; there are situations whereby ladies blackmail their male counterparts for grades, jobs and promotions in work places.

“This is a spiritual problem because some ladies know that they do not have what it takes to go to school but still go hoping to excel with seduction and bottom power. To bring down a tree, we don’t just cut off the branches rather we start from the root. The Big Brother show is a demonic version of entertainment that advertises sexual molestation. I appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha to join hands and stop the show. I stand firmly with CAN, PFN and MURIC that the show should be scrapped.”