The former commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has called on the Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, to ensure there is uninterrupted power supply in the country.

Over the years, electricity has become a perennial problem for Nigerians despite the fact that the sector has gulped billions of dollars in investments. The country has only been able to generate and transmit a little over 7,000 megawatts to homes and industries.

Recently, erratic power supply became an issue between Mamman and his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola. According to Mamman, Nigerians should ask reason there’s not much improvement in electricity after billions of Naira were pumped into the sector.

“Nigerians should be asking why there was not much improvement in the sector after such concerted efforts by the government and not to encourage ‘wailers’ to sulk over public officers who had been in the ministry for over four years without tangible results,” he said.

However, rather than join the fray, Peter Oboh is appealing to the Minister to sheathe the sword and tackle the perennial blackout in the country. “The truth is NEPA has been privatized and it has a brand new name which is Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). This I believe was for the betterment of NEPA. Even in England the British rail was privatized and it became more efficient,” he said.

The British light heavyweight boxing champion, who said in all his 18 years in Europe it was only one time he experienced power failure, which was even restored in less than a minute, has lamented the environmental impact of generators. “Due to incessant power failure, many Nigerians are now partially deaf because of generator noise. So, I am pleading with pastors and Imams including their congregation to have an agreement in prayer so that PHCN will have a change of attitude. Nigeria has more billionaires than any other nation in the world. The richest black man in the world is a Nigerian. Nigeria is a highly blessed nation, so, let’s make sure blackout becomes a thing of the past.”