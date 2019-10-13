Paul Erewuba

Former British Light Heavyweight Boxing champion, Peter Oboh has pleaded with his Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state to revive boxing in the state.

Oboh, who is from Edo state but resides in Lagos, was also the Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Boxing champion.

According to him, Lagos has been able to revive the sport in recent time.

“If we should go back a little into history, in the 80s and 90s, Edo and Laos states were known as the states that made boxing champions in both the amateur and pro levels.

Back then in national championship, the rivalry was always between both states and the Nigerian Army and Police Force reigned supreme.

The boxers were always ready and prepared to be at their best and avoided indulgences that might slow them down, or cause them to lose because their opponents were as equally good and prepared too. It was a healthy competitive rivalry . The result always did put smiles on the face of the sports minister and the president.”

Oboh who also won the WBA International Light Heavyweight Boxing title in UK says he is of the belief that boxing in Edo state could be revived by the state government.

“With the revival of boxing in Edo, not only help the youths, but create jobs for restive youths who are daily looking for where to expend their energies. It will also bring Edo back to its sports glorious days.”