For renaming Onikan Stadium after the first Military Governor of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson, who passed away recently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has earned the applause of Peter Oboh, the former commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion.

According to Oboh, the renaming of the stadium as Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson Arena, will not only please the deceased wherever he is; it would also bring joy to his family and associates.

The boxer turned-minister of God, however, believes that such honour should also be extended to the late boxing coach, Brian Ayonote. Hear him: “I feel strongly that the boxing world should honour the late Brian Ayonote, who was the chairman of Nigerian Boxing in the ‘90s. Brian was one of the best coaches in Nigerian boxing history; his records are there to prove it. It was during his days that Nigerian boxers won their best medals ever in international competitions including the Olympics. Brian played a role in my success as a boxer. It will be a thing of joy if the Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare or Governor Sanwo-Olu can name a boxing tournament after him.”

While wishing the Lagos State governor a happy New Year, the former British/WBA light heavyweight champion has also commended him for his fantastic job on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, which is nearing completion.

“But there are still some bad roads that needed to be fixed and I feel strongly that if the governor maintains the pace of his good work in the state, all the bad roads including the ones at Olodi Apapa and the trucks causing gridlock, will be a thing of the past,” he stated.