The former Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has lamented the increase in rape cases in Nigeria.

In recent times, the nation had witnessed a rise in rape and gender-based violent cases. According to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, between January and May this year, the police arrested about 799 suspected rapists. He added that the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 had caused a rise in rape and gender-based violent crimes in the country.

To Oboh, however, rape is a satanic act that must not be allowed to thrive in the society. “Rape is an evil act. If care is not taken, the cruel or evil spirit of the rapist can be transferred to the victim. With this, the rapist will steal half of the victim’s future or destiny,” he said.

Speaking on the University of Benin student that was raped and murdered inside a church in Benin recently, the boxer turned-pastor described the incident as tragic. “It was so tragic. The lady was raped and killed inside the house of God. But in the first instance, the security man shouldn’t have allowed her into the church at a time when government directed all worship centres to be under lock and key. I do hope the rapist is brought to justice as soon as possible,” he stated.

Identifying some of the causes of rape, Oboh said sexy and indecent dressing by ladies is a significant factor. “Believe it or not, countries where sexy or indecent dressing is rampart have high cases of rape. For instance, rape cases are higher in Brazil than Saudi Arabia.”

On punishment for sex offenders, the former boxing champion suggested that rapists should be castrated. “ I think the normal sentence for first time rapist is seven years in prison. But to me, hard labour should be added to it. And if it is a well-known person or serial sex offender, one of his balls should be taken off to serve as a deterrent to others. However, victims of rape must learn to build themselves spiritually in Christ. They should not allow the evil spirit of the rapist, which is depression, to oppress them,” Oboh concluded.